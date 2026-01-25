IFB Industries Q3 Profit Down 23% at ₹24 Cr

IFB Industries Ltd has reported 23% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹23.94 crore for December quarter FY26.
The company had logged a net profit of ₹31.09 crore in the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from IFB Industries.
However, revenue from operations was higher at ₹1,412.54 crore as against Rs 1,269.52 crore a year ago. Total expenses were up 12% to ₹1,372.50 crore.
Revenue from Home Appliances was up 9.8% to ₹1,117.71 crore in Q3 FY26. Revenue from the Engineering segment of the Kolkata-based firm was higher 17.35% to ₹258.55 crore.
Revenue from the Motor segment was at ₹18.69 crore, up 22.55%.
Total income of IFB Industries, which includes other income, was higher by 11.4% to ₹1.419.73 crore.
IFB Industries, earlier known as Indian Fine Blank Ltd, operates through associate companies and divisions, such as Home Appliances, Fine Blanking & Motor, IFB Automotive, and IFB Agro & Travel Systems.