Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Friday posted a 15.9% on-year rise in electricity trade volumes to 37,534 million units in the first quarter of this financial year.
The uptick in trading volumes on power exchanges was largely owing to a spike in power demand primarily driven by heavy usage of air conditioners and cooling appliances as persistent heatwaves swept across North, Central, and Eastern India.
In June alone, IEX achieved a monthly electricity traded volume of 12,210 million units (MUs), posting a year-on-year (y-o-y) rise of 12.5%, the energy exchange said in a statement.
The Market Clearing Price in the Day-Ahead Market was at ₹ 5.1/unit during Q1 FY27, a rise of 15.7% compared to Q1 FY26.
Similarly, the Market Clearing Price in the Real-Time Market stood at ₹4.5/unit during Q1 FY27, increased by 13.8% compared to Q1 FY26.
A total of 9.77 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) were traded during Q1 FY27, a decline of 81.4% YoY.
A total of 2.49 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions held on June 10 and 24.
The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled on July 8 and July 29.
IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable energy and certificates, including renewable energy certificates as well as energy saving certificates