ICRA Sees Poultry Earnings Improving As Broiler Prices Recover In FY27

ICRA's sample of five large poultry groups plans to invest between ₹2,750 crore and ₹3,500 crore over FY2027 and FY2028 to expand feed plants, hatcheries, breeder farms, slaughterhouses and other integrated facilities. The investments are expected to increase their gross block by more than 25% and will be financed through a mix of debt and equity or internal accruals.