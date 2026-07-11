Truecaller CEO Says 5.25 Lakh People Flag Calls From 1600, 140 Series as Spam Everyday

"Trai has issued a press release, reiterating that 1600 and 140 series calls cannot be marked as spam by anyone. This is exactly what is leading to the surge in spam from those series! The data proves without a doubt that spammers are abusing this directive. Why not let us mark numbers from these series as spam if 5.25 lakh people are telling us that it is spam, every single day?" Jhunjhunwala said in a social media post on Friday.