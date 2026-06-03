Horticulture Minister Directs Contractors to Complete HPSHIVA Project Works on Time

Minister Negi ordered contractors to complete HPSHIVA works on time; no extensions allowed.
Reviewed 40 Bilaspur clusters (372 ha) and 23 Sirmaur (211 ha); discussed irrigation, drip, solar fencing, field prep.
HPSHIVA is flagship initiative for high-value horticulture via irrigation, scientific cultivation, value addition to boost farmer incomes.
Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday directed all contractors to complete their assigned works within the stipulated timelines and asserted that no further extensions would be granted.
He said that delays in project execution would not be tolerated and that accountability would be fixed wherever necessary.
He was presiding over a review meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Subtropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition Project (HPSHIVA) to assess the progress of project implementation in Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts here on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Negi said that HPSHIVA Project is a flagship initiative aimed at promoting high-value horticulture through improved irrigation infrastructure, scientific cultivation practices and enhanced value addition, thereby creating sustainable livelihood opportunities and improving farmers' incomes across the state.
He also reviewed the progress of 40 clusters in Bilaspur district covering approximately 372 hectares and 23 clusters in Sirmaur district covering around 211 hectares. Detailed discussions were held on the status of ongoing civil works, including lift irrigation systems, drip irrigation networks, solar fencing and field preparation activities, as well as implementation bottlenecks, quality of execution and completion timelines.