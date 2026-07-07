Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority Approves ₹251 Cr Annual Work Plan

The Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has approved an annual work plan and budget estimate of ₹ 251 crore with a focus on housing and infrastructure projects, including a provision of ₹ 52 crore for land procurement to facilitate future housing and urban development projects.
The budget was approved during its 59th meeting held under the chairmanship of Housing and Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Monday.
The minister directed the members to expedite execution of all ongoing and proposed development projects while ensuring transparency, efficiency and public-centric service delivery.
He reviewed the progress of various housing and infrastructure projects undertaken by the Authority across the state and called for the timely completion of these projects.
The Minister said that strategic land acquisition would strengthen HIMUDA's capacity to undertake planned development in the coming years.
During the meeting, the Board also approved a one-time settlement policy for the HIMUDA colony at Rakkar phase-IV in Una district, providing relief to eligible allottees and facilitating resolution of long-pending issues.
It was informed during the meeting that against the budget estimates of ₹117 crore for the financial year 2025'?26, HIMUDA achieved a turnover of ₹200 crore, which reflects its improved financial performance and operational efficiency.
To strengthen institutional capacity, the Board approved amendments in the Contractor Enlistment Rules on the lines of those followed by the HP Public Works Department.
The Board also accorded approval for giving a modern corporate look to the HIMUDA head office at Nigam Vihar, Shimla, aimed at improving the working environment and enhancing public service delivery.