Himachal Stocks Over 7 lakh Quality Carp Seeds in Govind Sagar Reservoir

The Himachal Pradesh Fisheries Department has stocked 704,645 quality carp seeds, measuring over 100 mm, produced at departmental fish seed farms in Govind Sagar reservoir during June and July, officials said on Friday.
Govind Sagar is one of the major sources of production of fish in the state and carp seeds are stocked to conserve and enhance fish resources and production.
This initiative by the department is considered important in strengthening the reservoir's biodiversity, conserving local fish species, and ensuring a sustained increase in fish production.
Under this campaign, on June 18, 2026, 150,000 Hungarian strain and 146,288 common carp seeds from the departmental fish seed farm, Nalagarh, were stocked at Dobarghat (Govind Sagar Reservoir) in Una district.
Subsequently on July 4, about 202,860 common carp seeds from the Departmental Fish Seed Farm, Dayoli (Ghaghs), were stocked in the Mandi Bharari area of the reservoir and on July 7 about 205,497 amur carp seeds from the Departmental Fish Seed Farm, Alsu (Mandi) were stocked in the Nakrana area of the reservoir.
Assistant Director of Fisheries, Bilaspur, Pankaj Thakur, was present as the supervisor at all these events.
Director Fisheries, Himachal Pradesh, Vivek Chandel said the department is regularly stocking quality carp seeds, adapted to local conditions, prepared at departmental fish farms into reservoirs.
The fisheries department will strive to ensure regular stocking of local and quality fish seeds in the state's water bodies, so that there is a continuous increase in fish production, conservation of biodiversity is strengthened and the economic condition of fishermen and fish farmers associated with the fisheries business can become stronger, Thakur said.