Seed Firms Hold 20-30% Surplus Stock for Kharif; Last-Mile Delivery Key Concern: FSII

Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) Chairman Ajai Rana said while the sector was well-prepared following a bumper seed production season for corn, rice, and millets, a recent survey of 1,000 farmers showed 75 per cent had already purchased seed while the remaining 25 per cent were waiting for the monsoon – underscoring the urgency of moving stocks from surplus areas to vulnerable districts before the planting window closed.