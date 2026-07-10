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HFCL bags ₹495 Cr Optical Fibre Cable Export Order From International Data Centre Company

The company's Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) business also recorded the highest-ever order book of ₹13,483 crore in the last fiscal

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HFCL bags ₹495 Cr Optical Fibre Cable Export Order From International Data Centre Company Photo: AI generated
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Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL has bagged an export order worth ₹495.8 crore from an international data centre company for supplying optical fibre cable , a regulatory filing said on Friday.

The order has to be executed by December 2026, HFCL said in the filing.

"The company has secured export order worth around $51.98 million (equivalent to around ₹495.80 crore), for the supply of optical fiber cable based data centre connectivity solutions, through an overseas wholly owned material subsidiary, from a renowned international customer," the filing said.

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The order follows the recent launch of data centre solution portfolio, OptiQ AI, by HFCL.

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HFCL has announced expansion of fibre optic cable capacity to 45 million fibre route kilometres from 39 rkm per year. It is also increasing optical fibre capacity to 40 million fibre-route kilometres (rkm) from 30 million rkm per year.

The company's Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) business also recorded the highest-ever order book of ₹13,483 crore in the last fiscal.

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