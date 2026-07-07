Trent Shares Tumble Over 11 Pc as Q1 Revenue Disappoints

Shares of Tata group's retail firm Trent slumped over 11 % on Tuesday after its June quarter revenue growth missed market expectations.
The stock tanked 11.32 % to ₹ 2,964.65 on the BSE.
At the NSE, the stock tumbled 11.38 % to ₹ 2,963.
Trent Ltd's standalone revenue for the June quarter has risen by 19 % to ₹ 5,666 crore, according to a quarterly update by the company.
The company's standalone revenue for the corresponding June quarter a year ago was at ₹ 4,781 crore, according to the update filed on Monday. The firm operates retail stores under the brand names such as Westside, Zudio and Star.
"Revenue from sale of merchandise (excl. other operating income) also grew by 19 % during the quarter ended June 2026," said Trent.
During the quarter, Trent opened 1 Westside and 19 of its value-offering format Zudio, which targets the affordable fast-fashion segment.
Trent’s Q1 standalone revenue was up 19 % YoY, vs our estimate of 22 % YoY, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Trent’s stock price has rallied in the past few weeks in anticipation of further acceleration in revenue growth (from 20 % YoY in Q4 FY26) it said.
In this context, the 19 % YoY revenue growth is weaker, the report added.