Himachal CM Issues Direction For Taking Over 3 Hydro Projects From SJVN

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday directed officials to initiate the process for taking over three hydropower projects, including the 382 MW Sunni hydroproject, which were previously allotted to SJVN.
While chairing a high-level meeting of the power department, Sukhu issued directions for the takeover of the 382 MW Sunni, 210 MW Luhri Stage-I and 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydroelectric projects, an official release said.
Stating that hydropower is the backbone of the economy of Himachal Pradesh, he said that the government is committed to ensuring that the benefits from the State's rich hydropower resources accrue to its people.
"The present state government is firmly committed to safeguarding the interests of the people of Himachal Pradesh across all platforms and forums. The government is taking appropriate steps to secure the State's rightful share from its natural resources and ensure their optimum utilisation for public welfare," he said.
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The chief minister also directed the officers to renegotiate the terms and conditions of the 500 MW Duggar hydroelectric project being developed by NHPC, as the company has proposed increasing the height of the dam.
He said that the state government would ensure that Himachal Pradesh receives appropriate benefits commensurate with the revised project parameters.
He further highlighted that the state government had resolved the eight-year-long deadlock over the 422 MW Kishau dam project. He said that under the revised arrangement, Himachal Pradesh will not be required to make any capital investment while securing 211 MW of free power from this project, which was expected to generate nearly ₹600 crore in annual revenue for the state.