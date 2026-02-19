Jio With Reliance to Invest ₹10 Lakh Cr Over 7 Years: Ambani

"Jio with Reliance will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this year," he said. "This is not speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is patient, disciplined nation-building capital." The biggest constraint in AI is not scarcity of talent, but high cost of compute, he said. "Jio Intelligence will build India's sovereign compute infrastructure." This includes gigawatt-scale data centres.