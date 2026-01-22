  1. home
Over 235 Players From Textiles Sector to Participate in International Fair

He said it will act as a gateway to accelerating exports at a time when the industry is navigating global headwinds

Over 235 exhibitors from India and international buyers from 65 countries will participate in the international garments fair here this week, AEPC said on Wednesday.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the India International Garment Fair (IIGF) will provide a huge platform to domestic players to showcase their products.

He said it will act as a gateway to accelerating exports at a time when the industry is navigating global headwinds.

"With Indian garment exports striving to regain strong momentum, this fair will play a strategic role in promoting market diversification, inspiring innovation in design, amplifying the global appeal of 'Made in India'," Sakthivel said.

He also said by fostering deeper engagement across diverse geographies, showcasing unique design capabilities, and empowering local manufacturers to scale, this edition of IIGF will have more than 235 exhibitors from 13 states of the country and more than 650 buyers from across 65 countries.

India's readymade garments exports during April-December 2025-26 grew 2.4% year-on-year to $11.6 billion.

"Our objective is to quickly integrate with the global value chain and produce more and more value-added products," he said.

The show will have the global representation from the US, Canada; Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Argentina; the UK, Spain, Greece, Italy, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. 

