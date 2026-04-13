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Govt Offers Auto Industry Breathing Room With Softened CAFE Norms for 2027–32

The new draft represents a notable softening from the version proposed in September 2025. Emission targets have been recalibrated through a revised slope formula, starting at 0.00158 in FY28 and easing gradually to 0.00131 by FY32

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Updated on:
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Photo by Life Of Pix
Govt Offers Auto Industry Breathing Room With Softened CAFE Norms for 2027–32 Photo by Life Of Pix
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • Govt has softened CAFE-3 emission targets, easing compliance pressure on automakers ahead of the 2027 rollout.

  • Revised norms introduce a flatter emission curve and relaxed limits, especially benefiting smaller cars and reducing the required efficiency jump.

  • A new credit-based compliance system lets companies offset shortfalls by buying or trading emission credits, offering financial flexibility.

India's automobile industry is set to receive regulatory relief as the Ministry of Power, in consultation with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), has released a revised draft of Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms for the 2027-2032 period.

The revised framework, referred to as CAFE 2027, marks the third phase of India's fleet-level fuel economy roadmap, aimed at bringing the auto sector in line with the country's broader climate and energy objectives. The new norms are scheduled to take effect from April 1, 2027, with targets tightening progressively through FY32.

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A More Measured Approach

The new draft, accessed by NDTV Profit, represents a notable softening from the version proposed in September 2025. Emission targets have been recalibrated through a revised slope formula, starting at 0.00158 in FY28 and easing gradually to 0.00131 by FY32. This allows for slightly higher fuel consumption than what was proposed earlier, while still pushing manufacturers toward greater efficiency over time.

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Rather than setting fixed targets, the government has opted for a phased tightening approach with a flatter curve, one that also reduces the compliance advantage that heavier vehicles previously held.

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Incentives for EVs and Hybrids

The draft introduces a super credit mechanism for electric and hybrid vehicles, allowing them to count as more than one vehicle when calculating fleet-average emissions. Plug-in hybrids and flex-fuel hybrids are set to receive higher multipliers under this system.

Carmakers will also be permitted to trade compliance credits with one another, offering manufacturers additional flexibility in meeting their obligations.

For large manufacturers, the cost of failing to comply could run into hundreds of crores of rupees, making the EV and hybrid credit system a significant financial incentive rather than merely a regulatory tool.

Small-volume manufacturers producing fewer than 1,000 units annually have been exempted from compliance, offering relief to niche and low-volume players in the market.

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