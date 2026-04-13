Govt Offers Auto Industry Breathing Room With Softened CAFE Norms for 2027–32

A More Measured Approach

The new draft, accessed by NDTV Profit, represents a notable softening from the version proposed in September 2025. Emission targets have been recalibrated through a revised slope formula, starting at 0.00158 in FY28 and easing gradually to 0.00131 by FY32. This allows for slightly higher fuel consumption than what was proposed earlier, while still pushing manufacturers toward greater efficiency over time.