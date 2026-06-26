Govt Introduces Risk-Based Mechanism to Ease Quality Control Compliance Norms

The Transition Facilitation (Quality Control) Order, 2026 introduces an alternative risk-based compliance route to help industries meet quality control orders more smoothly.
By enabling procurement from BIS Scheme II manufacturers using self-declaration of standards, rather than exclusively from ISI Mark licence holders
The reform reduces bottlenecks, rewards consistent compliance and supports innovation, domestic value chains and global supply chain integration.
The government on Thursday said it has introduced an alternative risk-based compliance mechanism to facilitate a smooth transition for industries while maintaining quality assurance, a move aimed at easing compliance with quality control orders (QCOs).
The decision is important as certain industries have raised concerns over difficulties in meeting the requirements to get BIS certificates under these orders.
The mechanism was introduced through the Transition Facilitation (Quality Control) Order, 2026.
The order enables a flexible sourcing framework for industry while upholding quality standards, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a statement.
The order, it said "introduces an alternative risk-based compliance mechanism to facilitate a smooth transition for industry while maintaining quality assurance and consumer protection".
It has enabled domestic industry to procure supplies from manufacturers holding licences under Scheme II of Schedule II of the Bureau of Indian Standards (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018, instead of Scheme I (ISI Mark Scheme) of BIS.
Scheme II is a BIS registration system under which manufacturers can supply products based on self-declaration of compliance with Indian standards, instead of obtaining a full-fledged ISI Mark licence. Companies prefer to use this scheme.
Under the Scheme I, traditional BIS certification with the ISI Mark involves factory assessment, surveillance and a licence from BIS.
It added that permissions under the mechanism will be granted based on technical capability, demonstrated compliance history and commitment towards technology advancement or adoption, development of design and research capabilities, innovation and strengthening domestic supply chain capabilities.
The order also extends benefits to manufacturers that have demonstrated consistent adherence to QCO (quality control orders) requirements over a continuous period of three years without any default. The provision recognises sustained compliance with quality requirements and encourages continued adherence to prescribed standards.
"The reform seeks to facilitate industry compliance while maintaining quality standards. By providing an alternative compliance mechanism, the Order is expected to support technological modernisation, innovation and the strengthening of India's manufacturing ecosystem," it added.
The initiative is expected to strengthen domestic value chains, promote technology advancement, reduce compliance bottlenecks and enhance India's integration with global supply chains, while reinforcing consumer confidence in the quality and safety of products available in the Indian market, it said.