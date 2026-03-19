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BharatPe Appoints Himanshu Verma as Head of POS Business

He will focus on driving merchant adoption, strengthening distribution, and scaling the company's offline payments ecosystem

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PTI
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BharatPe Appoints Himanshu Verma as Head of POS Business
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Fintech firm BharatPe on Thursday announced the appointment of Himanshu Verma as Head of its POS Business, effective immediately.

He will focus on driving merchant adoption, strengthening distribution, and scaling the company's offline payments ecosystem.

Verma brings over twenty years of experience across channel sales and distribution, go-to-market strategy, UPI payments, POS/EDC acquisitions, merchant acquisition, and the broader digital payments ecosystem.

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He has held key leadership roles at Pine Labs, Freecharge, Indepay Networks, Bharti Airtel, Samsung India, Uninor, and Vodafone.

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In his most recent role at Pine Labs, Himanshu served as Senior Director and National Business Head -- Soundbox (Mini), where he led the incubation, launch, and scale of the business.

Verma will report to BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi.

"His deep experience in scaling large payment businesses and driving disciplined execution will be key as we continue to strengthen our POS portfolio and expand our merchant footprint. We believe his leadership will help us accelerate our next phase of growth in the offline payments space," Negi said.

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