How Deferred Tax Credits Helped Oyo Parent Report ₹748 Cr Net Profit | Explained

"Our restated loss in fiscal 2023 was primarily due to elevated operating expenses amounting to ₹3137 crore and employee benefits expense amounting to ₹1549 crore (including share based payment expense amounting to ₹630 crore), finance costs amounting to ₹681.5 crore and exceptional items amounting to ₹1,05 crore (primarily comprising severance related costs incurred in connection with workforce optimization initiatives, partially offset by reversal of share based payment expense which pertained to the same employees)," PRISM said in its IPO filing.