Economic Survey Not About Fiscal Health But Govt's Hypocrisy: Surjewala

"When they do it - it is 'banking reform'. Corporate tax concessions! ₹1,00,000 Crore foregone in FY24 by Modi Government! When they do it - it is 'fiscal prudence'. ₹5-6 lakh crore collected annually via cesses and surcharges, kept outside the divisible pool of States and spent entirely by the Modi Government! When they do it -It is 'economic wisdom.