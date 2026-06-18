FILA Group Sells 7% Stake in DOMS Industries For ₹934 Crore

FILA Group sold over 42.48 lakh shares, cutting its stake in DOMS Industries to 19.01% from 26.01%.
SBI MF and Axis MF bought shares worth ₹284.77 crore, lifting their holdings.
DOMS shares rose over 1% to ₹2,356.20 on Thursday after the transaction.
Italian multinational FILA Group, one of the promoters of DOMS Industries, has divested a 7% stake in the company for ₹934 crore through open market transactions, according to the bulk deal data on the NSE.
Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund (MF) and Axis MF have increased their holdings in DOMS Industries by purchasing a combined stake of 2.13% for ₹285 crore.
DOMS manufactures and markets a wide range of stationery and art materials, while FILA Group is a supplier of art materials and has a portfolio of 25 iconic brands.
FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SPA offloaded over 42.48 lakh equity shares in two tranches, representing a 7% stake in DOMS Industries, as per data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
The shares were sold in the price range of ₹2,200.07- 2,200.55 apiece on Wednesday, taking the combined transaction value to ₹934.74 crore.
Following the transaction, Fila Group's shareholding in DOMS Industries has come down to 19.01% from 26.01%.
The combined shareholding of promoters and promoter group entities also fell to 63.39% from 70.39%.
SBI MF bought 9.32 lakh shares, representing a 1.54% stake in DOMS Industries, while Axis MF acquired 3.61 lakh shares, or a 0.6% holding in the firm.
The investors picked up the shares at an average price of ₹2,200 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹284.77 crore.
At the March quarter end, SBI Mutual Fund owned a 5.88% stake while Axis MF had a 3.18% holding in DOMS Industries.
Details of the other buyers of Doms Industries' could not be ascertained on the exchange.
After the transaction, shares of DOMS Industries rose over 1% to trade at ₹2,356.20 apiece on Thursday.
In December 2024, FILA Group had divested a 4.6% stake in DOMS Industries for ₹798 crore.