  1. home
  2. News
  3. Fila group sells 7 stake in doms industries for 934 crore

FILA Group Sells 7% Stake in DOMS Industries For ₹934 Crore

SBI Mutual Fund and Axis MF together bought 2.13% in the stationery maker in open market deals.

P
PTI
Published At:
Published At:
FILA Group Sells 7% Stake in DOMS Industries For ₹934 Crore
info_icon

  • FILA Group sold over 42.48 lakh shares, cutting its stake in DOMS Industries to 19.01% from 26.01%.

  • SBI MF and Axis MF bought shares worth ₹284.77 crore, lifting their holdings.

  • DOMS shares rose over 1% to ₹2,356.20 on Thursday after the transaction.

Italian multinational FILA Group, one of the promoters of DOMS Industries, has divested a 7% stake in the company for ₹934 crore through open market transactions, according to the bulk deal data on the NSE.

Meanwhile, SBI Mutual Fund (MF) and Axis MF have increased their holdings in DOMS Industries by purchasing a combined stake of 2.13% for ₹285 crore.

DOMS manufactures and markets a wide range of stationery and art materials, while FILA Group is a supplier of art materials and has a portfolio of 25 iconic brands.

The Problem Of Rupee

1 June 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SPA offloaded over 42.48 lakh equity shares in two tranches, representing a 7% stake in DOMS Industries, as per data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The shares were sold in the price range of ₹2,200.07- 2,200.55 apiece on Wednesday, taking the combined transaction value to ₹934.74 crore.

Following the transaction, Fila Group's shareholding in DOMS Industries has come down to 19.01% from 26.01%.

null - null
DOMS Industries Acquires 51.77 Percent Stake In Uniclan Healthcare For Rs 54.88 Crore

BY PTI

The combined shareholding of promoters and promoter group entities also fell to 63.39% from 70.39%.

SBI MF bought 9.32 lakh shares, representing a 1.54% stake in DOMS Industries, while Axis MF acquired 3.61 lakh shares, or a 0.6% holding in the firm.

The investors picked up the shares at an average price of ₹2,200 apiece, taking the combined deal value to ₹284.77 crore.

Related Content
Related Content

At the March quarter end, SBI Mutual Fund owned a 5.88% stake while Axis MF had a 3.18% holding in DOMS Industries.

Details of the other buyers of Doms Industries' could not be ascertained on the exchange.

After the transaction, shares of DOMS Industries rose over 1% to trade at ₹2,356.20 apiece on Thursday.

In December 2024, FILA Group had divested a 4.6% stake in DOMS Industries for ₹798 crore.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×