Transformers & Rectifiers net profit dips slightly to Rs 64.34 cr in Q1

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) Ltd has reported a slight dip in its net profit to ₹64.34 crore in the June quarter from ₹67.54 crore in the year-ago period, citing higher raw material costs due to geopolitical tensions.
In the first quarter of FY27, the company reported revenue from operations at ₹572.34 crore, compared to ₹529 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, registering an 8% year-on-year growth, a company statement said.
According to the statement, Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at ₹64.34 crore, compared to ₹67.54 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.
It explained that the year-on-year movement in PAT was primarily impacted by higher raw material costs arising from ongoing geopolitical tensions, which affected input prices during the quarter.
The company continues to focus on disciplined execution, operational efficiency and long-term value creation through sustained investments in manufacturing capabilities, it stated.
Operational momentum remained robust, with order inflows increasing 218 year-on-year to ₹2,114 crore during the quarter, it stated.
As of June 30, 2026, the company's unexecuted order book reached a record ₹6,630 crore, representing a 26% year-on-year increase and providing healthy revenue visibility over the coming quarters, it added.