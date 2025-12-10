Pakistan’s Economy Stabilising but Faces Debt, Slow Growth, Says IMF

Pakistan’s population also continues to grow at a high pace, with mid-2025 official figures citing 2.55%, while World Bank data points to 1.8-1.9%. In terms of inflation, after averaging 23.4% in FY-24, consumer prices are estimated to have fallen sharply to 4.5% in FY-25, and projected to rise to 6.3% in FY-26, the report said.