EVs, CNG Or CBG? Clean-Fuel Industry Wants CAQM To Keep All Options Open

The industry sees CBG as a way to build on that network while adding an agricultural and rural-economy dimension. Subhash Kumar, director general of the Association of CGD Entities and former chairman and managing director of ONGC, said increasing CBG blending could make the natural-gas pathway progressively cleaner. “CNG has cleaner credentials and with increasing blending of CBG, the natural gas pathway will become progressively cleaner,” he said. He also pointed to the potential benefits for energy security and rural incomes.