Public Sector Banks Struggle To Sell Bad Loans, Repeat Offers Hit 80%

Hari Hara Mishra, chief executive of the Association of ARCs in India, explained why lenders continue selling bad loans to asset reconstruction companies even after failed attempts. "There are several reasons driving NPAs (non-performing assets) for sale to ARCs (asset reconstruction companies). First and foremost, unlike any other measure, this gives a clean and immediate exit to banks," Mishra said, as quoted by ET. "For written-off accounts, it adds to the bottom line of banks, which they may use to meet additional provisions required on migration to expected credit loss."