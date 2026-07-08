E20 Fuel Row: Kejriwal Writes to 29 Auto Firms Demanding Clarity on Engine Damage, Compensation

Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote to 29 auto manufacturing companies demanding clarity on E20 fuel usage in older vehicles.
Kejriwal highlighted contradictions in owner manuals of Maruti, Toyota, and Hero which advise against using fuel with more than 10 per cent ethanol.
The AAP leader demanded a public written statement within one week regarding financial liability for mileage drops and engine component damage.
Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote to 29 auto manufacturing companies on Wednesday regarding E20 fuel concerns in older vehicles.
The letters address widespread apprehension among motorists using petrol blended with 20% ethanol. Kejriwal addressed a press conference in New Delhi, detailing that three separate letters were sent to Maruti, Toyota and Hero.
The letters follow a Government of India press conference held on July 4, 2026, where auto representatives spoke on E20 safety. The political leader aims to extract formal commitments from manufacturers to protect consumers against potential mileage loss or engine deterioration.
Contradictions in Owner Manuals
Maruti, Toyota and Hero representatives previously stated that E20 fuel would not cause problems in pre-2023 vehicles. These spokespersons said owners could expect minimal mileage reduction and zero damage to engines.
Kejriwal challenged this public stance based on the official documentation provided to buyers. His letter to the three carmakers framed the discrepancy as a major consumer rights issue.
Representatives earlier assured that using E20 will not pose any harm to vehicles older than 2023.
"This assurance appears to directly contradict the owner's manual issued with your pre-2023 vehicles, which explicitly advises the use of petrol with ethanol content up to 10% (E10) only," Kejriwal refuted.
Demands for Consumer Compensation
Kejriwal requested all companies to issue a clear, public, written statement to Indian consumers within one week. The letters demand absolute clarity regarding financial liability for the transition to the new fuel blend.
Kejriwal also demanded clarification on whether companies will compensate owners of pre-2023 vehicles for mileage drops or component damage caused by E20 fuel.
He said that millions of Indians drive these older models and deserve transparent answers regarding maintenance costs.
"If a pre-2023, non-E20-compliant vehicle suffers damage to the vehicle or its engine components after using E20 fuel, will the company compensate the affected owner for the cost of repair or replacement?" Kejriwal asked in his letter.
Auto Maker's Statements
Automobile manufacturers supported the government during a press conference on Saturday at the National Media Centre. This briefing followed after the government urged carmakers and oil marketing companies to counter online criticism of the E20 mandate.
Consequently, industry representatives reported no engine damage from the fuel. However, they acknowledged a 3% to 3.5% drop in fuel efficiency for pre-2023 models due to the lower energy density of ethanol.