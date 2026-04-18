Delimitation Bill Dropped After Women's Quota Fails—Here's Why

Delimitation Bill dropped after women’s quota amendment fails in Lok Sabha
Bill gets 278 votes, falls short of two-thirds majority requirement
Electoral reforms delayed amid debate over representation, federal balance
The Centre has decided not to move ahead with the proposed Delimitation Bill after the Constitution Amendment Bill on women's reservation failed to secure passage in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday, underlining that the two measures were closely linked.
The women's reservation amendment bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, falling short of the special two-thirds majority required for constitutional amendments.
Following the setback, Rijiju said the government would also drop the proposed amendment to extend reservation provisions to Union Territories, reiterating that the delimitation exercise was tied to the rollout of women’s reservation. He added that efforts to enhance women’s representation in legislatures would continue.
The development effectively pauses a major electoral reform proposal that aimed to redraw parliamentary constituencies and expand the strength of the Lok Sabha ahead of the next delimitation exercise, expected after the current freeze on seat redistribution ends in 2026.
Debate Over Representation and Federal Balance
The proposed delimitation had triggered intense political debate, particularly around its potential impact on representation across states. Opposition leaders had raised concerns that population-based seat redistribution could favour northern states while reducing the relative share of southern states in Parliament.
Leaders including M. K. Stalin had opposed the move, citing risks to the federal balance and fairness in representation.
Under the proposal, states and Union Territories with a single Lok Sabha constituency, such as Sikkim, Nagaland and Mizoram, were unlikely to see an increase in seats. States with an odd number of constituencies could have seen marginal gains through rounding adjustments, while most larger states were expected to witness a significant rise in seat allocation. The plan also included a marginal increase in representation for Scheduled Castes.
Future Uncertain as Political Consensus Eludes Reform
Delimitation, mandated under Articles 82 and 170 of the Constitution, involves redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies based on census data. With the freeze on seat redistribution set to end in 2026, the issue has become increasingly contentious, linking questions of population control, regional equity and political power.
The failure of the women's reservation amendment bill has now cast uncertainty over the broader delimitation exercise, given the government’s position that the two reforms are interconnected.
The setback sets the stage for continued political debate over the future of electoral reforms and the redrawing of India’s parliamentary map in the coming years.