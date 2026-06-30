Delhi's New EV Policy Envisions 'Truck Revolution', Infrastructure Problems Remain

Delhi's EV policy offers incentives for electric mini trucks to reduce pollution from commercial vehicles.
Buyers of N1 category electric trucks will get purchase and scrapping incentives of up to ₹1.5 lakh.
The first 1,000 N2 category electric trucks will receive a 10-year no-entry time exemption.
Under the new electric vehicle (EV) policy, the Delhi government aims to reduce air pollution from commercial vehicles by offering special incentives for both small and large trucks.
According to officials, a government study from 2018 found that 33% of the vehicular pollution is from commercial goods carriers.
"And of the total number of these commercial goods carriers, 80 per cent are 'N1 category', which are 'mini trucks', so in the new policy, we have offered purchase and scrapping incentives for the owners," a transport department official said.
According to Rajendra Kapoor, president of All India Motor and Goods Transport Association, has welcomed the step for new electric smaller trucks.
"We welcome this step of the government. There are around 1 lakh such mini-trucks across the city, which are registered. Making new registration EV only mandatory will bring down the air pollution in the city," Kapoor said.
Buyers of N1 category electric trucks will receive a purchase incentive of up to ₹1 lakh and scrapping incentive of ₹50,000 for N1 trucks, these trucks are capable of carrying loads of up to 3.5 tonnes.
"Truck revolution-to reduce emissions from heavy vehicles, the first 1,000 N2 category electric trucks purchased within three months of the policy notification will be exempt from ‘no-entry’ time restrictions for 10 years," the government said in a statement.
Kapoor, however, did not support the move for big trucks-N2 commercial vehicles as that would require much bigger pan-India EV charging infrastructure.
He added that the "N2 trucks, which can carry loads ranging from 3.5 to 12 tonnes are big trucks, these travel across several states, even with the 'no entry' incentive it is not beneficial to truck owners which would require charging points across the routes.