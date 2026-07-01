Ashok Leyland Launches Trucks Equipped With Air Suspension Technology

Ashok Leyland launched three new air suspension truck models.
The new range offers improved vehicle stability and ride comfort.
The trucks are designed to deliver a better ownership experience.
Commercial vehicle maker and Hinduja Group's flagship company Ashok Leyland on Wednesday announced the launch of a range of trucks with air suspension technology, introducing three models.
With best-in-class payload capability and nominal impact on initial investment, the new truck models enable customers to achieve higher revenue potential while delivering one of the best total cost of ownership benefits, Ashok Leyland said.
"Customers today are looking for vehicles that provide better efficiency, reliability, and value throughout their operations. Our new air suspension range has been developed keeping these requirements in mind.
"With benefits such as improved vehicle stability, reduced vibrations, superior ride comfort, and improved tyre life, these trucks are designed to deliver a better ownership experience for customers," said Sanjeev Kumar, President MHCV, Ashok Leyland.
The air suspension system provides multiple benefits, including enhanced vehicle stability in laden conditions and reduced vibrations and shocks, the company said.