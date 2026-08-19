Sitharaman Calls On Public Sector Banks To Translate Strength Into Competitiveness And Leadership

Stressing that state-owned banks have a vast customer base, an extensive branch network, a presence across geographies, strong institutional experience, and growing digital capabilities, she said, "these trends should translate into stronger competitive positions in businesses and customer segments where our banks have the potential to lead." She also noted that public sector banks today are operating from a position of considerable strength and the task is to use that strength with greater ambition to identify opportunities early, to build capabilities ahead of demand, and also to ensure that institutions remain at the forefront of India's next phase of economic growth.