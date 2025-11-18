Cloudflare Outage Triggers Widespread Errors, Disrupts X, ChatGPT and Numerous Websites

An outage at Cloudflare briefly knocked major parts of the internet offline, causing widespread 500 errors
The disruption affected major platforms globally, including X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Letterboxd, and Canva
The incident began around 12:00 UTC (5:30 PM IST), impacting error trackers like Downdetector itself
Cloudflare, a major web-infrastructure and security provider experienced a widespread outage on Tuesday that briefly knocked large parts of the internet offline. The outage disrupted major services including X (formerly Twitter), OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and several other high-profile platforms that depend on Cloudflare’s network.
It began around 12:00 UTC (5:30 PM IST), triggering a surge of global error reports. Cloudflare’s status page acknowledged the issue, noting that it was “aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing.”
The outage generated internal-server errors across affected sites and even impaired trackers like Downdetector, highlighting how a single provider’s failure can ripple across the broader internet.
Who was Hit
Reports and monitoring platforms showed pages and apps across the internet intermittently returning “internal server error” messages. Services flagged by multiple outlets as affected included X, ChatGPT/OpenAI, Letterboxd, Canva and a number of other consumer and enterprise sites that front their traffic through Cloudflare’s CDN and security network.
Some sites came back quickly while others continued to show elevated error rates as remediation proceeded.
The first public updates on Cloudflare’s status feed and on social monitoring began around 12:00 UTC. Within an hour Cloudflare posted follow-ups saying it was investigating and later that it was “seeing services recover” while warning customers they might “continue to observe higher-than-normal error rates” during remediation. OpenAI’s status page likewise recorded elevated error rates for ChatGPT users and later confirmed full recovery for impacted services.
Single-Point Fragility
The outage underscored how heavily the internet depends on a handful of major infrastructure providers and how failures at one node can trigger broad, simultaneous disruption.
Cloudflare sits between millions of websites and their users, offering caching, DDoS protection, and traffic routing, which means that when its systems falter, entirely unrelated platforms can go down at once. This became evident in a flood of outage reports and social media posts as services across sectors were affected. The incident adds to a series of recent cloud and infrastructure failures, renewing concerns about the resilience of modern web architecture.
For users, the practical steps remain simple: refresh pages, wait briefly before retrying, and monitor official status dashboards, from Cloudflare and individual services, for updates. For businesses and site operators, clear status communication, multi-provider redundancy where feasible, and solid failover strategies are key to mitigating such risks. Cloudflare’s status feed will remain the central source of technical updates until the company releases a full post-mortem.