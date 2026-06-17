Atom XVII, a newly launched Category II AIF founded by CA and Oxford MBA Harsh Kapadia,
The firm targeting a ₹75 crore corpus to back early-stage Indian consumer brands, especially beyond Tier-1 cities.
With ₹40 crore in soft commitments, the fund plans 13–15 investments, averaging ₹3 crore each.
Atom XVII, a newly established investment fund, has announced its launch as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) with a sharp focus on India's consumer sector.
Founded by Harsh Kapadia, a Chartered Accountant and Oxford MBA, the fund is targeting a corpus of ₹75 crores and is working towards its first close by the end of July 2026, with soft commitments of ₹40 crores already secured.
Kapadia brings over five years of buy-side investment experience to the venture, and Atom XVII reflects his conviction in India's early-stage opportunities.
The fund will be anchored by Safari Commercials Pvt Ltd and counts Mohit Mutreja of the Alphagrep Group among its notable limited partners, along with marquee investors.
Investment Strategy
The fund will focus on pre-Series A investment across high-growth consumer segments, backing founders at the earliest and often most critical stages of their journey. The fund intends to build a portfolio of 13 to 15 companies, investing an average ticket size of ₹3 crores per deal.
Its most distinctive focus is on consumer markets beyond Tier-1 cities, a segment the team believes is significantly underserved by organised early-stage capital.
Early Deals
Even before its formal close, Atom XVII has moved quickly on deal activity. The fund led a bridge round in Nothing Before Coffee (NBC), a consumer brand that was previously part of Kapadia's own portfolio, deploying ₹3 crores in line with its ticket size.
The deal has been warehoused through the anchor investors, demonstrating the team's ability to act decisively and leverage its existing network ahead of the fund's official launch.
Additionally, the firm is at an advanced stage of closing another investment in the athleisure fashion space, a category experiencing strong growth across India as consumer spending on lifestyle and wellness continues to rise.
The launch comes at a time when India's consumer sector is drawing increasing attention from both domestic and global investors, driven by the rising middle class, digital adoption and the rapid emergence of brands targeting audiences beyond metropolitan centres.
For Atom XVII, that opportunity, early, consumer-focused and geographically inclusive, is precisely where it intends to plant its flag.