Richa Sawhney, Partner (Tax) at Grant Thornton Bharat, said the survey reveals a clear demand for clarity across tax, trade and customs. She said businesses are seeking “greater clarity and predictability” in the transition to a new Income-tax Act, GST administration and digital customs systems, with an emphasis on “stable frameworks, smoother implementation and reduced compliances.” She added that despite recent changes to the new tax regime, “demand for further tweaks continues to top taxpayers’ wishlist.”