Stock Markets Fall in Early Trade Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Foreign Fund Outflows

"US equity markets closed sharply lower overnight, with the S&P 500 slipping 2% and the Nasdaq plunging close to 2.5%, marking the worst single-day fall since October. The global sell-off was triggered by renewed trade-war concerns after President Trump escalated tariff threats on select European nations opposing US control over Greenland, with proposed duties rising from 10% in February to 25% by June," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.