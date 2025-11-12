Dalal Street Cheers Bihar Exit Polls, US Trade Deal Progress; Nifty Tops 25,900 Mark

“Sentiments have turned for the better with news of an India-US trade deal being finalised soon and exit polls indicating a decisive victory for the NDA in Bihar. This will strengthen the bulls but is not enough for a decisive breakout or sustained rally. Given current trends, FIIs are likely to sell again at higher levels. As long as the AI trade continues, a sustained reversal of FII money appears unlikely,” said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.