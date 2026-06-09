Bengal Moves to Implement Central Scheme for Tea Workers' Welfare After Two-Year Delay

Referring to a June 2 meeting between stakeholders from all tea-producing districts of North Bengal and Tea Board officials, which was also attended by MPs from the region, he said, "We asked district authorities and officials from the health and education departments to submit project proposals at the earliest. We expect to receive them this week." Once the proposals are cleared by the SLC, they will be forwarded to the Department of Commerce for approval by the steering committee, following which funds will be released.