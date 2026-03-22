West Asia Conflict, Crude Oil Prices to Steer Stock Markets in Holiday-Shortened Week: Analysts

"Looking ahead, markets are likely to remain highly volatile and event-driven, with near-term direction largely contingent on developments in the Middle East, particularly the evolving situation around the Strait of Hormuz. Any prolonged disruption could keep crude prices elevated above the USD 100-mark, intensifying inflationary and current account pressures while sustaining a risk-off sentiment," Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.