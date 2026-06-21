Bank Holidays From June 25-28, Check City-Wise Closure List Here

Banks in several Indian cities will remain shut on four days next week due to Muharram and weekend holidays
The RBI holiday calendar shows state-specific and nationwide closures, affecting both public and private banks
Banks in Vijayawada will remain closed on June 25 as part of Muharram observances
Banks across several parts of India will remain closed on four days between June 25 and June 28 due to Muharram observances and the regular weekend schedule, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, closures will vary by state on some days, while others will apply across the country. Public and private sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and other lenders, will follow the notified holiday schedule.
Customers should note that holiday applicability depends on location, as some closures are linked to regional and religious observances.
Bank Holiday Schedule
The first closure next week falls on June 25, when banks in Vijayawada will remain shut to observe Muharram.
A day later, on June 26, bank branches will remain closed in several cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Bhopal, Raipur, Ranchi, Jammu, Srinagar, Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Nagpur and Kanpur.
The fourth Saturday holiday on June 27 will result in bank closures across the country, followed by the weekly Sunday holiday on June 28.
The RBI holiday calendar includes both national and regional holidays, meaning banking operations can differ from one state to another depending on local observances.
June Holiday List
June has several banking holidays apart from the upcoming closures. Earlier in the month, banks remained shut in selected regions for Raja Sankranti and the Young Mizo Association Foundation Day.
The month will also see additional regional holidays. Banks in Shimla will remain closed on June 29 for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti, while branches in Aizawl will shut on June 30 for Remna Ni.
Apart from festival and regional holidays, banks remain closed every second and fourth Saturday, as well as all Sundays, in line with RBI guidelines.
This month, banks observed closures on June 13 for the second Saturday and will remain shut again on June 27 for the fourth Saturday. Weekly Sunday holidays also continue throughout the month.
Online Services Available
While physical branches are likely to be closed, most banking services are still accessible online.
Internet banking, mobile banking and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services will be available during holiday periods for customers to transfer funds, pay bills and receive money without having to visit a branch.
Payment services linked to debit cards, credit cards and automated teller machines (ATMs) will also continue to operate normally.
Banks have also advised customers to complete branch-related work in advance and verify local holiday schedules before planning a visit, especially in cities where regional holidays apply.
While day-to-day transactions can be done online, services that require branch assistance, such as submission of documents, requests relating to accounts and some administrative procedures, may need to wait until branches reopen.