Asian Oil Traders Gears Up for Hormuz Reopening Despite Ongoing Uncertainty

Top exporter Saudi Aramco has asked buyers to submit cargo nominations for May loading from the ports of Yanbu and Ras Tanura, the report said said. Exports from Ras Tanura, located on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast, would require tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Last month, Aramco had limited April liftings to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, which allows shipments to bypass the Strait via the East-West Pipeline.