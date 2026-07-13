According to the CAG, M/s Indamer Aviation Pvt Ltd was appointed as the MRO agency only on July 13, 2020. Since the helicopter remained without mandatory maintenance, it had to undergo Return to Service (RTS) procedures before it could fly again. The state Directorate of Aviation obtained the DGCA approval in September 2020, after which the RTS work was carried out for ₹2.07 crore.