Rafale Cornerstone of India, France's Growing Strategic Ties: Macron

As India considers placing a new order for 114 additional Rafale fighter jets, French President Emmanuel Macron said the aircraft continues to anchor the India–France strategic partnership, with cooperation set to expand beyond procurement into maintenance, industrial collaboration and emerging technologies. Speaking to Outlook Business on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Macron underlined plans to deepen collaboration in defence manufacturing, artificial intelligence, culture and research, describing bilateral ties as stronger than ever.