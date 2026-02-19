Rafale Cornerstone of India, France's Growing Strategic Ties: Macron

As India considers placing a new order for 114 additional Rafale fighter jets, French President Emmanuel Macron said the aircraft continues to anchor the India–France strategic partnership, with cooperation set to expand beyond procurement into maintenance, industrial collaboration and emerging technologies. Speaking to Outlook Business on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Macron underlined plans to deepen collaboration in defence manufacturing, artificial intelligence, culture and research, describing bilateral ties as stronger than ever.
“Beyond procurement, the focus is on strengthening cooperation in maintenance capabilities, diversifying strategic approaches, and deepening mutual industrial collaboration. This marks a new step forward, consolidating existing partnerships while expanding them further. In this context, Rafale remains absolutely central to defence cooperation, serving as a cornerstone of the growing strategic relationship,” added the French President.
As the India AI Impact Summit draws to a close on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France will further strengthen cooperation with India in the fields of culture, innovation, and research in the post-summit period.
“At this summit, we agreed on many areas of cooperation. We are building on what we have already decided in defence and expanding it through innovation. We have launched a year of innovation, culture, creative industries, and research. These initiatives strengthen our partnership further,” said Macron.
When asked whether India and France plan future collaboration in manufacturing defence equipment related to AI, drones, or cyber warfare systems, Emmanuel Macron responded positively, saying, “Absolutely.”
Speaking to Outlook Business, Emmanuel Macron said that the relationship between France and India is currently at its strongest, rooted in shared values and a mutual desire to deepen cooperation.
“That is why I invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a state visit to France in June. He will also be a special guest at the G7 as President of BRICS. He has invited me in return, and I will honour that invitation next year,” Macron added.
France was among the most prominent nations represented at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, with President Emmanuel Macron emerging as one of the most distinguished heads of state to attend the event.
His presence underscored the growing strategic importance of India–France relations, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence, innovation, and emerging technologies.