What’s Behind Stock Market Crash? Sensex, Nifty Plunges Over 3%

"Bank Nifty ended below the key 53,500 mark, forming a bearish candlestick that highlights continued selling pressure. From a technical perspective, the recent bounce after the sharp fall appears limited, reaching only the 23% Fibonacci retracement, indicating weak buying interest. Additionally, a hidden bearish divergence on the RSI points toward a likely continuation of the prevailing downtrend. The index may head towards the 52,000 level in the near term. On the upside, resistance is seen at 54,500, while immediate support is placed around 53,000. A sell-on-rise approach remains favorable below 56,200 levels," Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said.