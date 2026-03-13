Iran–Israel War Oil Surge Pushes Up Bottled Water Costs in India—Here’s Why

According to a 2018 International Energy Agency (IEA) report, petrochemicals are set to account for more than a third of the growth in world oil demand to 2030, and nearly half the growth to 2050, adding nearly 7 million barrels of oil a day by then. They are also poised to consume an additional 56 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas by 2030, and 83 bcm by 2050.