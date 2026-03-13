West Asia Conflict Pushes Rupee to Lifetime Low; How Far Can It Fall?

As per reports, the central bank intervened across the domestic spot market, the non-deliverable forwards market and the futures market. Investor sentiments remain jittery as there are no signs of a conflict resolution. On Friday, Iranian Supremo Mojtaba Khameini vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz, hinting at its ‘strategic pressure’ approach toward the war. The Strait of Hormuz is a lifeline to global trade, with 40% of global trade passing through it. Following the tensions, foreign portfolio investors sold nearly ₹8,400 crore from the domestic markets on March 12, according to the latest data by NSDL.