'Acting Demands Vulnerability, Business Patience,' Says Actor-Turned-Entrepreneur Sanya Malhotra

A

I think the past one year has been incredibly fulfilling and enriching but equally humbling as a woman building a brand. One of the challenges is constantly proving that I'm not just the face of the brand but I'm also deeply involved in strategy, creative direction, and brand and business decisions.

I think there are assumptions around celebrity-led brands that they're just the face of it but breaking that perception requires you know to be consistent, prepared and just have the passion that you need to build a brand or build your business.

That is something that I learned in this past one year and I think acting for me demands emotional vulnerability and creative discipline and business requires so much patience and financial and other thinking.

It is something completely different from acting but also equally exciting. I look after most of the creative decisions that we take for Bree and that is something that I enjoy the most. I'm constantly thinking about how I can shoot a reel or how our ads should look like. For instance, the brand's introductory ad that we shot where 'Manya Salotra' was interviewing Sanya Malhotra and it was an introduction to matcha for people who have never tried matcha; all of that was so much fun. I believe that, whether it’s acting or business, I approach both with strong creative discipline.