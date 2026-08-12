Shipping Ministry Approves ₹334.89-Cr Flyover At Visakhapatnam Port To Ease Cargo Movement

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) has approved a ₹334.89-crore internal flyover at Visakhapatnam Port Authority to improve cargo evacuation, reduce traffic congestion and streamline movement within the port premises, an official statement said on Tuesday.
On the occasion, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "This project will remove a critical bottleneck at Visakhapatnam Port, enabling faster cargo movement and improving overall operational efficiency".
The proposed 3.584-km elevated corridor, connecting Convent Junction with the Dock Area, will separate road and rail traffic within the port.
The project is aimed at addressing delays at nine major railway level crossings, which currently see about 18 gate closures a day due to high train exchange volumes, the statement said.
The frequent closures contribute to congestion, longer vehicle waiting times, higher fuel consumption and increased vehicle operating costs, affecting the efficiency of cargo evacuation, it added.
By providing an elevated road corridor, the project will enable smoother movement of vehicles and cargo while reducing conflicts between road and rail traffic, it noted.
The project will include associated civil and electrical works, utility shifting, safety installations and five years of maintenance. Construction will be planned to minimise disruption to ongoing port operations, particularly in critical dock areas. PTI BKS The project is scheduled for completion within 30 months of commencement.