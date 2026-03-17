Stock Markets Bounce Back After Falling in Early Trade

"With total uncertainty and confusion regarding the trend of the war continuing, this uncertainty is getting reflected in the market, too. Nifty’s sharp bounce of 257 points yesterday was triggered mainly by short-covering from oversold territory. This bounce back is unlikely to sustain, given the massive selling by FIIs which touched ₹9,366 crore yesterday," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.