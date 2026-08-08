AGS Health Files Updated DRHP For ₹4,800-Cr IPO; Blackstone To Sell Stake

AGS Health filed updated DRHP for a ₹4,800-crore IPO with SEBI.
Blackstone will sell ₹3,000 crore worth of shares through the OFS.
AGS Health will use ₹1,600 crore to repay subsidiary borrowings.
Blackstone Group-owned AGS Health, a revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions provider for US healthcare providers, has filed an updated draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise up to ₹4,800 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹1,800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of shares worth ₹3,000 crore by BCP Asia II Topco VIII Pte, an investment holding company owned by Blackstone Group.
The company filed the updated DRHP with SEBI on Friday after initially submitting its IPO papers through the confidential route during March-April 2026. The market regulator approved the draft papers in June 2026.
AGS Health may also undertake a pre-IPO placement of up to ₹360 crore. If the placement is completed, the amount raised will be deducted from the size of the fresh issue.
Debt Repayment
The company plans to utilise ₹1,600 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue to repay borrowings of its indirect subsidiaries, AGS Health BCP LLC and AGS Health BCP Holdings, Inc.
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As of March 2026, AGS Health had consolidated outstanding borrowings of ₹4,238.8 crore. The remaining proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for general corporate purposes, while the proceeds from the OFS will accrue to the selling shareholder, BCP Asia II Topco.
US-focused Healthcare Services Business
AGS Health provides revenue cycle management solutions to leading healthcare providers in the United States. The company works directly with health systems, hospitals and large physician groups to help manage patient access, medical coding, billing and collections, enabling clients to improve revenue realisation while reducing administrative costs.
As of March 2026, the company served 82 health systems and hospital customers, including 11 of the top 20 hospitals in the US. Its client base includes Baylor Scott & White Health, Barton Health, Curana Health, Duke Health, National Seating & Mobility, Renown Health, St. Joseph's Health, ApolloMD and Sharp HealthCare.
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Financial performance
For the financial year ended March 2026, AGS Health reported consolidated revenue of ₹2,041.4 crore and a consolidated profit of ₹206.9 crore.
On a standalone basis, profit rose 23.6% to ₹142.9 crore in FY25 from ₹115.6 crore in FY24, while revenue increased 20.8% to ₹1,194.9 crore from ₹989 crore.
AGS Health competes with listed peer Inventurus Knowledge Solutions in the healthcare outsourcing space.
ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, J.P. Morgan India and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are the book-running lead managers to the issue.