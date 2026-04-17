Sensex Flat, Nifty Near 24,200 as Markets See Limited Movement

VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said the broader market continues to show relative strength. "A distinct trend in the market is the strength of mid and smallcaps relative to largecaps. Fear of FIIs turning sellers on rallies is weighing on largecaps, while fund flows and retail participation are supporting the broader market," he said, adding that largecaps may perform better over the medium to long term.