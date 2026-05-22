Sensex Rises 400 Points, Nifty Nears 23,800 As Banks Offset Sectoral Weakness

Sensex gained 450 points as banking stocks drove benchmark market recovery.
Broader markets lagged while IT, pharma and realty shares stayed weak.
Parle Industries extended its Melody-fuelled rally with another upper circuit.
Indian benchmark indices traded higher on Friday morning despite mixed internal market signals, as strong buying in financial stocks pushed frontline indices higher even as broader markets and several sectors remained under pressure. The gains came despite continued signs of consolidation in the market, with analysts suggesting a range-bound trend remains intact.
The Sensex rose nearly 453 points to touch 75,636, while the Nifty gained over 120 points and approached the 23,800 mark in early trade. Market breadth remained positive, with advances continuing to outpace declines, indicating selective buying interest despite weakness in several segments.
The rally, however, remained narrow and concentrated around heavyweight financial stocks. Nifty Private Bank climbed 1.16%, while Nifty Bank rose 0.99%, emerging as the key drivers of benchmark gains. Banking counters significantly outperformed other sectors and provided support to the broader market amid selling pressure elsewhere.
Broader Markets Lag Benchmarks
Despite the rise in benchmark indices, broader markets underperformed. The Nifty Midcap 100 declined 0.15%, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 slipped 0.14%. India VIX also rose 2.41% to 18.25, indicating investors remained cautious despite the market's upward move.
Weakness was visible across multiple sectors. Nifty Media fell 1.43% and emerged as the worst-performing sector. Nifty Realty slipped 0.83%, while pharma and technology shares also remained under pressure. Nifty Pharma declined 0.53%, while Nifty IT fell 0.47%.
The BSE Realty index dropped 0.87%, Healthcare fell 0.68%, and Oil & Gas and IT indices slipped 0.46% and 0.44%, respectively, highlighting the selective nature of the rally.
Among individual stocks, Adani Energy Solutions, Varun Beverages and Asian Paints rose over 2% on the NSE. On the downside, Max Healthcare emerged as the biggest laggard and dropped nearly 6%, while Indian Oil, ITC and Power Grid also declined over 1%.
Melody Mania Continues On Dalal Street
The "Melody" frenzy continued to grip Dalal Street as shares of Parle Industries hit the 5% upper circuit for another session. The stock has now surged over 15% in the last three trading sessions since a viral Melody-related clip sparked widespread attention online.
What initially appeared to be a case of mistaken identity or investor confusion has increasingly started resembling a meme-stock style rally. Despite having no connection with Melody candy-maker Parle Products, Parle Industries continues to attract speculative buying interest amid strong social media buzz.
The episode once again underlines the growing influence of retail sentiment and online trends in driving short-term movements in smaller stocks.
Buy-On-Dips Trend Remains Intact
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said market behaviour in recent sessions points towards a buy-on-dips and sell-on-rallies strategy.
"An important recent trend in the market is buy on dips and sell on rallies. Low openings are bought into and high openings are getting sold. Institutional activity must be playing a role in this," he said.
Vijayakumar added that lower crude prices and an appreciating rupee remain positives for the market, although foreign institutional investor activity continues to pressure largecaps.
Meanwhile, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said benchmark indices continue to remain in a non-directional range.
"We believe the short-term structure of the market is non-directional, and range-bound activity is likely to continue in the near future," Chouhan said.
He said the key support zone for Nifty remains at 23,500-23,400 while 23,800-23,850 remains a crucial resistance area. A breakout above these levels could trigger the next directional move in the market.