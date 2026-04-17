Om Power Transmission Shares Climb Over 6% in Debut Trade

Shares of power infrastructure company Om Power Transmission Ltd on Friday listed with a premium of over 6 per cent against the issue price of Rs 175.
The stock started trading at Rs 181.10, up 3.48 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it jumped 8.65 per cent to Rs 190.15.
At the NSE, the stock began the day at Rs 186, registering a jump of 6.28 per cent.
The company's market valuation stood at Rs 642.09 crore.
The initial public offering of Om Power Transmission Ltd received 3.33 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday.
The Rs 150-crore IPO had a fresh issue aggregating up to 75.75 lakh shares and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh shares.
Price range for the IPO was Rs 166-175 per share.