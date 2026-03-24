Peter Schiff Sees Gold at $11,400, Calls Dip Biggest Opportunity Since 2008

War is Bullish or Bearish

With markets jittery over whether a ceasefire or peace deal might strip gold of its geopolitical premium, Schiff pushed back firmly. "If the war ends soon, that's negative for gold. But not enough to offset all that's positive. Plus, the government will still pay to replenish the weapons used and rebuild what it destroyed. So there'll be larger deficits and more inflation than if the war had never been fought," he explained.